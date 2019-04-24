Two accused backtrack from their confessional statements in Imran Farooq murder case

ISLAMABAD: Two accused in the muder of MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq have backtracked from their confessional statements. The suspects backtracked from their earlier statements in a written reply to Anti Terrorism Court’s questionnaire.

Khalid Shamim and Mohsin Ali who were accused in the murder of MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq have backtracked from their confessional statements. Khalid Shamim said in his statement that he was subjected to torture prior to recording his statement before the magistrate.

“Magistrate recorded my statement at behest of the investigation officer against my will, he said.

While the accused Mohsin Ali denied recording of any confessional statement before magistrate. Despite I was subjected to physical and mental torture, I had refused to record any confessional statement, he said.

He complained to magistrate about it but magistrate signed on the confessional statement which was already prepared and stamped it.The court had provided a questionnaire for recording statement of accused and its replies were filed in ATC by lawyers.

Earlier, the accused Khalid Shamim and Syed Mohsin Ali, recorded their confessional statements before a magistrate, alleging that the slain MQM leader was killed because he was a “potent threat to the leadership of MQM”.

On December 5, 2015, the FIA registered a case against the MQM chief and other party leaders for their alleged involvement in the 2010 murder of Dr Imran Farooq.

Dr Farooq was stabbed and bludgeoned to death near his apartment in London in September 2010.—NNI