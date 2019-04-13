Two political parties brutally looted Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said two political parties looted Pakistan brutally in the past.

Speaking at a meeting during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), the Minister has affirmed that economic stability is not possible without political stability. Corruption increased in the society owing to abundance of money, he said.

The minister said Pakistan has no option but to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He suggested Prime Minister Imran Khan to get rid of the detained leaders as he will be held responsible if someone dies under custody.

Sheikh Rashid told that 24 new trains have been introduced in last few months and Greenline fare for children has been reduced to half. The revenue of Pakistan Railways is increasing gradually every month, he said.

He further added that number of freight trains will also be increased as railways projects are also included in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The federal minister maintained that corruption cannot be curbed without the help of respective minister and secretary of that department. Gwadar Port is the best in the world, he stressed. —NNI