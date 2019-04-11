UK must apologize to Pakistan, India, Bangladesh: Fawad

Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says Britain must apologize to Pakistan, India and Bangladesh on Jallianwala Massacre and Bengal Famine.
In a tweet on Thursday, he said these tragedies are a scar on the face of Britain.
The Information Minister said Kohenoor must be returned to Lahore museum where it belongs to.
