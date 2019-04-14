UN expresses solidarity with Pakistan in fight against terrorism

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations has expressed its full solidarity with the government of Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

In a statement, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the two attacks in Balochistan on Friday in which at least 21 people were martyred and several others were injured.

“The Secretary-General is shocked at today’s attack in Quetta, Pakistan. He strongly condemns this cowardly act,” said Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stéphane Dujarric in the UN statement.

The UN chief “extends his condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Pakistan. He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.”

Terror reared its ugly head in Balochistan and killed people in two separate attacks that took place in the provincial capital and the border town of Chaman respectively.

In Quetta, a suicide blast ripped through vegetable stalls at the city’s Hazar Ganji Market early in the morning, martyring at least 20 people — including eight members of the Hazara community and a soldier of the paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) – and injuring 48 others.

Members of the Hazara community were laid to rest at the Hazara Town graveyard in the presence of thousands of people in the evening.

Hours after the tragedy in Quetta, one person was martyred and at least 11 others including two FC personnel injured in a similar incident in Chaman.

According to police officials, the powerful explosion took place at Palestine Chowk — Mall Road-Trench Road junction — of the Balochistan’s border town.—INP