US Cornell University students meet COAS

RAWALPINDI, Apr 6(APP): A group of students from US Cornell University, who are on a visit to Pakistan, met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Saturday.

While sharing experiences of their visit to Pakistan with the COAS, the students said Pakistan was a beautiful and peaceful country, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The students have visited Lahore, Hunza valley, the Parliament and Islamabad.

The COAS shared with the students his thoughts about Pakistan and its journey to enduring peace.

He said the youth had an important role to play in every field as they were the future leadership.

Referring to the vibrant youth of Pakistan, the COAS credited successes in the war against terror to the bravery and motivation of the junior leadership, besides their contributions to the national progress on the whole as part of the nation.

The students thanked the Army Chief and said they were taking back home with the first hand reality about a peaceful and beautiful Pakistan.