US envoy Khalilzad to reach Islamabad on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Delegation level talks between Pakistan and the United States on regional security situation with particular reference to Afghanistan are in progress in Islamabad.

Pakistani side consisting of interagency delegation is being led by Additional Secretary, Americas Aftab Khokhar while the US side by US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, South and Central Asia, Alice G Wells.

The two sides are discussing bilateral relations and the Afghan reconciliation process.