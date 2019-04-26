US stocks dip as mixed earnings offset strong growth data

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks dipped early Friday as a batch of mixed earnings offset better-than-expected US economic growth data.

About 45 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.2 percent to 26,410.00.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent to 2,922.24, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.4 percent to 8,087.15.

US growth came in at 3.2 percent in the January-March period, smashing economists’ expectations and surpassing the 2.2 percent growth in the final quarter of 2018, the Commerce Department said it its initial estimate.

The data pushed aside fears of a near-term US recession.

Still, stocks were under pressure, with Dow members Intel and Exxon Mobil dropping 9.1 percent and 2.7 percent respectively after disappointing earnings reports.

Others to decline after results included Starbucks and American Airlines.

But Ford surged 10 percent after it reported better-than-expected profits.

Investors also overlooked the automaker’s disclosure that the US Department of Justice had opened a criminal probe into the company’s emissions certification process. —AFP