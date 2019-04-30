US stocks slide amid earnings, Fed meet

NEW YORK: Wall Street slipped into the red early Tuesday as investors digested a slew of corporate earnings reports and Federal Reserve officials gathered for their latest meeting on monetary policy.

Plunging shares in Google weighed on the market after the company’s earnings disappointment, released after the close on Monday.

A dip in a Chicago-region manufacturing index also dimmed investor optimism, but a consumer sentiment index showed a better-than-expected reading for April.

About a half-hour into the day’s trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent at 26,524.54.

Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 was off 0.3 percent from Monday’s record high at 2,935.44, and the Nasdaq had fallen 0.6 percent to 8,111.53.

Google-parent Alphabet took a chunk out of the Nasdaq, with its share price down eight percent after it reported lower profits and revenues in the first quarter.

Analyst Patrick O’Hare of Briefing.com said the disappointing Google results were driving investors toward other companies.

“Basically, it is a reminder that there is an investment life out there beyond the mega-cap growth stocks,” O’Hare wrote.

The Fed is overwhelmingly expected to leave interest rates untouched this week but markets will closely scrutinize Wednesday’s announcement for any signs of how policymakers see this year’s path for monetary policy.

The Labor Department reported Tuesday that wage growth in the first quarter had risen but remained manageable, further reducing pressure on the Fed to raise rates any time soon.

Shares in Occidental Petroleum fell 3.5 percent after the company said Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway had agreed to make a $10 billion equity investment to help finance the takeover bid for rival Anadarko Petroleum, which was also down 1.3 percent.

Chevron, which had earlier made a lower bid for Anadarko, rose 2.9 percent.

General Electric soared 5.4 percent after the industrial conglomerate reported first-quarter profits of $3.5 billion, compared with a loss of $1.2 billion in the year-ago period.

The company, which manufactures engines for Boeing, told investors on Tuesday it remained confident in the 737 MAX aircraft, which has been grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes.

Meanwhile, McDonalds rose 0.7 percent after reporting a first-quarter dip in profits despite rising sales in the United States, boosted by bacon and donuts. —AFP