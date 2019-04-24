Wajid Zia concludes arguments in assets case against Dar

ISLAMABAD: Panama Joint Investigation team head Wajid Zia on Wednesday concluded presentation of his arguments in assets beyond known sources of income reference against Ishaq Dar.

As per details, Accountability Court judge Mohammad Bashir resumed hearing on the assets case against former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

“JIT has recorded everyone’s statements. We have submitted records from FBR, FIA, NAB and other pertaining institutions”, Wajid Zia said.

He claimed that former president of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Saeed Ahmed has confessed of having an account in a foreign country, adding that the account was opened over Ishaq Dar’s instructions.

“The bank account was opened to get loans and facilitate their business”, he added in his statement.

He added that it was during the probe into the case when he found out that during 1992 and 2008, Ishaq Dar had increased by 91 times, adding that the accused has been unable to give any proper explanation on it.

“In order to save money, few accounts were opened in name of ‘Hajveri Mazarba’. Saeed Ahmed handed cheque book to Mohammad Naeem on Ishaq Dar’s instructions whereas, Saeed himself has denied of any transaction taking place in these accounts”, Wajid Zia maintained.

The court, after Panama JIT head concluded his arguments, adjourned hearing till May 08.—INP