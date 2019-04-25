Weak 3M results hit Dow, Nasdaq rises

NEW YORK: The Dow nosedived early Thursday on a bruising earnings report from industrial company 3M, while strong Microsoft and Facebook results boosted the Nasdaq.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.8 percent at 26,374.95.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 percent to 2,923.62, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.5 percent to 8,140.99.

3M, which makes a wide variety of industrial goods and tools as well as everyday items such as Post-It notes, plunged 10.4 percent after reporting weaker-than-expected profits on falling sales.

The company also said it was cutting 2,000 jobs worldwide, citing weakness in key markets.

But Facebook surged 7.1 percent following its report, while Microsoft jumped 4.3 percent, lifting its market capitalization above $1 trillion.

Among others reporting results, Tesla Motors fell 0.9 percent, UPS slumped 6.8 percent and Lam Research surged 6.5 percent.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare summed up the reports as “the good, the bad and the ugly.”

Analysts were also encouraged by US data showing an unexpected jump in durable goods in March, rising on strong demand for aircraft and communications equipment along with record auto sales. —AFP