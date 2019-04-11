Wife of Nissan ex-exec Ghosn to be questioned in Tokyo court

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union leaders gave Britain six more months to leave the bloc, more than Prime Minister Theresa May says she needs but less than many in the bloc wanted, thanks to fierce resistance from France.

TOKYO (AP) — The wife of Nissan’s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn will be questioned by prosecutors in a Tokyo court Thursday, after her husband was taken into custody on financial misconduct allegations.

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that Carole Ghosn is not a suspect and will be questioned voluntarily with Ghosn’s legal team present. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Carlos Ghosn was arrested in November and charged with falsifying financial documents and breach of trust while leading the Japanese automaker. The charges allege he under-reported his retirement income and had Nissan shoulder dubious payments and investment losses.