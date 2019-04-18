ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister for finance Asad Umar on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to reshuffle the cabinet.

Talking to press conference in Islamabad he said that Prime Minister desired I take the energy minister portfolio. He said that he has obtained the prime minister’s consent to not take any cabinet position.

In his tweet Asad Umar said that he strongly believes that Imran Khan is the best hope for Pakistan and will Inshallah make a Naya Pakistan.

As part of a cabinet reshuffle PM desired that I take the energy minister portfolio instead of finance. However, I have obtained his consent to not take any cabinet position. I strongly believe @ImranKhanPTI is the best hope for Pakistan and inshallah will make a naya pakistan — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 18, 2019

“This does not mean that I am not available to forward PTI’s vision for ‘Naya Pakistan’. I am and will always be available to forward the interests of this country.”

In his press conference he said that it is time to make some difficult decisions to stabilize the economy. The haste decisions can make the situation worst. The state of the economy is still not great and the next finance minister that comes in will still have a hard time.

He said that this decision should have made a month ago.

“I had not come to be the part of any conspiracy.”

He said that we are going through IMF program and the next budget would be more difficult.

“I need to thank the PTI’s youth for their enthusiasm. I need to say that when we came in, the economy was in a dangerous state, we were standing near a ditch, one move and we would have been in the ditch.”