Woman married herself after waiting for ‘Mr Right’.

Web Desk: A 40-year-old woman, Laura Messi, married herself after she got bored and fed up of waiting for ‘Mr. Right’ to pop up in her life.

The woman, who is a fitness instructor from Italy, made a pact with herself that if she hadn’t met the one by the time she turned 40, she would got married to herself.

After searching for 20 years, she finally gave up and decided to take herself down the aisle.

While talking to Italian Newspaper, Messi stated, “I told friends and family that if I had not found my soulmate by my 40th birthday I would marry herself.”

The bride splashed out over £8,700 of her own money on a traditional white gown, a special ring, and even a white tiered cake, topped with a lone figure of herself.

Seventy guests also joined her and treated with lots of food and drink.

Messi also admits that if she ever did meet ‘Mr. Right’ she would be happy to divorce herself for a real-life husband.