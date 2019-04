Accountability Court Islamabad has adjourned the hearing of fake accounts case till 16th of this month.

Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik heard the case.

PPP Co Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur appeared before the court today.

The fake accounts case was earlier being heard in a banking court in Karachi. On the appeal of National Accountability Bureau, it was transferred to accountability court Islamabad.