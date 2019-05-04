Abbasi slams NRO seekers, those who offer

NORWAL: Former Prime Minister and PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday condemned those who beg for National Reconciliation Ordinance and those who offer it.

Abbasi’s comments came amid Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements that he will not give NRO to anyone.

Speaking in Norwal Abbasi questioned response to the alleged corruption of a minister, whom he accused of “stealing” national money and fled. Another minister, he said, was accused of gas theft.

He also pointed fingers at the prime minister and alleged that Imran Khan was also suspected of stealing gas.

He criticized the government’s decisions of removing Finance Minister, the State Bank and FBR chiefs and said the government cannot absolve itself of the economic mess in the country.

Abbasi, who was made senior vice-president of the PML-N on Friday, underlined the need that all institutions should work in their constitutional limits. He said frustration among the people is fast increasing due to failed policies. He said the government has gifted only price-hike to the people since Imran Khan has assumed office.

Meanwhile PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal called for collective efforts to counter the threat of terrorism.

Talking to the media in Norwal he said Pakistan will move forward when terrorism is eliminated, adding PML-N will set aside political differences but to deal with the menace.

He laid the foundation of International Islamic Institute of Peace that he said is aimed at promoting dialogue among all faith and at international level.

Ahsan Iqbal reminded attack on him one year ago by a disgruntled youth and said he wants to send a message of peace from platform of a conference that was also attended by political and religious leaders. —NNI