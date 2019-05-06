Afghan president, PM Imran discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to make efforts for availing their geographic locations to enhance regional connectivity.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan wherein they discussed bilateral ties and agreed to realize the true economic potential of the two countries for socio-economic development, poverty alleviation and welfare of the two peoples.

The two leaders exchanged views on matters relating to peace, security and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the spirit of brotherhood defined Pakistan’s approach towards Afghanistan.

He said the prolonged conflict has damaged Afghanistan and adversely affected Pakistan over the past many decades.

He stressed that for the sake of the two peoples, the aim of the leadership should be to help build peace, promote economic progress and advance connectivity for regional prosperity.

The Prime Minister reiterated his vision for finding a peaceful solution in Afghanistan, fully owned and led by the Afghans themselves.

He underlined that Pakistan would spare no effort to advance the common objectives of building peace in Afghanistan and having a fruitful bilateral relationship between the two brotherly countries.