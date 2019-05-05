Al-Qadir University to impart modern education to youth on the basis of ideology of Pakistan: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the hope that Al-Qadir University will impart modern education to youth on the basis of ideology of Pakistan.

Addressing the groundbreaking of Al-Qadir University in Sohawa near Jhelum on Sunday, he said Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) had emphasized for attaining education in order to excel in life.

He said no society can progress without education.

The Prime Minister said the Muslim world produced eminent scientists and researchers in history because they followed the teachings of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) in letter and spirit.

He said when he started politics 23 years ago his aim was to translate into reality the vision of our founding fathers.

Imran Khan said Pakistan was to establish as an Islamic welfare state on the pattern of Madina.

He said state of Madina was based on upholding of law and justice and it took responsibility of the welfare of poor, elderly and women.

Imran Khan said justice and welfare of people are prerequisite to keep a country stable and secure.

He said Al-Qadir university will impart not only education in science and technology but also give them spiritual training.

The Prime Minister said the university will produce scholars who will assume the leadership role and will counter the western influence and negative propaganda against Islam.

Imran Khan expressed hope that Al-Qadir University will give scholarships to 35% students and they will be given free education and accommodation.

Al Qadir University will focus on Science and Technology and contemporary studies of religion with emphasis on Sufism in order to revive Islamic research to educate our youth in meeting future challenges.

The university will function like other universities in private sector, contributing in national cause to broaden educational base.—RadioPakistan