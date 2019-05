ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan has been released from Kot Lakhpat jail on bail, on Friday.

PTI workers welcomed Aleem Khan on his release from Kot Lakhpat jail.

He was released from jail on bail after issuance of written verdict of Lahore High Court on the acceptance of bail petition filed by PTI leader in assets beyond income and offshore company cases.