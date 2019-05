PESHAWAR: An accountability court on Friday shifted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Amir Muqam’s son Ishtiaq on judicial remand to jail.

The court ordered to present him before the court on May 30.

Ishtiaq’s lawyer said that his client is being politically victimized. He said that an inquiry has been under way since 2018 and that the record is given to Federal Investigation Agency by his client himself.