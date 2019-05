RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has appreciated the contributions and sacrifices of FF Regiment for the defence of the motherland during conventional as well as in war against terrorism.

According to ISPR, Army Chief said this while addressing a function in Abbottabad in which Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi installed as Colonel Commandant of FF Regiment. Army Chief also laid floral wreath at martyrs’ monument.