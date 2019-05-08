Asia Bibi has left the country: lawyer

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani Christian woman who spent eight years on death row over blasphemy charges, Asia Bibi, has left the country, her lawyer and media said on Wednesday, more than six months after she was acquitted by Pakistan’s top court.

“I have inquired within available channels, and according to them she has left for Canada,” Bibi’s lawyer, Saif Ul Malook told Reuters.

Pakistani private TV channels, citing unidentified sources, also reported Bibi had left the country.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Bibi’s release in October sparked rioting, numbers of Pakistani rejected the Supreme Court’s verdict and warned Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government that she must not be allowed to leave the country.

In November, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country was in talks with Pakistan about helping Bibi.

Bibi, a farm worker and a mother of four, was convicted in 2010 of making derogatory remarks about Islam.

—Reuters