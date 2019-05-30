Austria’s president picks Constitutional Court chief as interim chancellor

VIENNA: Austria’s president said on Thursday he has chosen to nominate the female president of the Constitutional Court as interim chancellor after parliament voted Sebastian Kurz’s government out of office in the wake of a video sting scandal.

Brigitte Bierlein, who is due to reach the court’s mandatory retirement age of 70 this year, will be tasked with putting together a cabinet that will have parliament’s backing until the next election, which is expected to be held in September. She would also become Austria’s first female chancellor.

“She is the sitting president of the Austrian Constitutional Court and will be named chancellor of the Austrian Republic by me within days,” President Alexander Van der Bellen said in a statement to the media.—Reuters