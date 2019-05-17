Bhool bhuliyaa likely to get a sequel

Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the 2007 horror-comedy film is likely to get a sequel. The film started Akshay kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in lead roles and was directed by Priyadarshan.

However, the sequel will be directed and written by Farhad Samji.

According to an Indian publication, Mumbai Mirror, “Bhushan wanted to make a part two of Bhool Bhulaiyaa for a while now and has cracked an idea with Farhad Samji, who will be writing and directing the film.”

The film is in the development stage, casting will be done once the script is finalized. The sequel will have a fresh cast.

The original film was remake of Tamil super hit film, Chandramukhi, starting Rajnikant.