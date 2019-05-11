Bilawal says Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project in doldrums due to pressure

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government of not completing the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project due to international pressure.

In a message posted on social media website Twitter, Bilawal said his party had initiated the pipeline project at height of international sanctions against Iran.

“Once again federal government has bowed before international pressure and isn’t completing Iran-Pakistan Gas pipeline project,” he said.

“PPP initiated this project at height of international sanctions because we put Pakistan first.”

He said that the people of Pakistan were now paying the price of the government’s inability to oppose international pressure.

“People pay price of leaders weakness in expensive gas bills,” Bilawal said. —NNI