Five dead, several injured in blast outside Data Darbar

LAHORE: At least five people were martyred and several others were injured in a blast outside the Data Darbar shrine in Lahore. The blast occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday, police authorities said.

City police chief Ghazanfar Ali says police officers were the apparent target of Wednesday’s bombing outside the shrine which is known as Data Darbar. He says hundreds of pilgrims were inside and outside the shrine when the blast took place.

“It seems police officers who were doing their routine duty outside the Data Darbar shrine were the target,” Ali said.

He said the death toll could rise as some of the victims of the bombing are in critical condition.

TV footage showed a badly damaged police vehicle that authorities said was the target.

Police and rescue personnel reached the site of the incident and cordoned off the area.

The injured and the deceased have been shifted to a Mayo hospital. At least five dead bodies were brought in to Mayo Hospital.

All three of the martyred were police officials. However, the reports suggest that two children age 10 and 12 were also among the seven killed outside the shrine.

The nature of blast can not be ascertained right now.