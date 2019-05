KARACHI: The brother of former Sindh governor Dr Ishrat-ul-Ebad, was arrested late Thursday night Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area.

According to police, Amir-ul-Ebad was arrested when a first information report (FIR) was filed against him in connection with a bounced cheque worth Rs4 million.

“We are questioning suspect Amir-ul-Ebad right now,” police added.