Cake is on Netflix and India can’t stop loving it

Asim abbasi made his debut with a feature film, CAKE.

Cake became Pakistan’s entry to Oscar in foreign-language category this year.

The film stars bankable actors like, Aamina Shiekh, Sanam Saeed and Adnan Malik.

The film made it to Netflix and it seems like India can’t stop loving it.

Love and praises started to pour in from across the border.

Indian actor, Nakul Mehta known for Ishqbaaz took to his social handle and praised the film.

Watched Cake on @NetflixIndia & I’m an emotional wreck. Thank you @IllicitusProduc for taking me into an absolutely disconnected yet beautiful world. A fabulous ensemble headlined by @aaminasheikh @sanammodysaeed @adnanmalik & some very special senior actors. #Cake is GOLD. — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) May 20, 2019

-by Aghna Noor