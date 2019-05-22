Can’t bring looted money back: Shafqat Mehmood

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power making promises to eliminate the menace of corruption and recover looted wealth from the corrupt elements to stable the national economy.

However, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood has said that he does not think the looted or black money would be brought back to home.

Shafqat Mehmood appeared in a TV show where he was asked that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had claimed to bring back looted money but it has been 10 months since PTI is in power and no progress has been made in this regard.

To this, Shafqat Mehmood replied, “I don’t think the looted money or black money can be brought back to Pakistan from foreign accounts.

I have always denied this as it is simply not possible, he added.

Clarifying further, the minister said this is because the foreign banks would not want to empty their accounts.

Moreover, these countries have such laws that we can’t bring back the money even if we want, he said.

“If such a huge amount of money is withdrawn from their bank accounts, how will they do their business?” the minister added.

Therefore, he further said, we should forget that the looted public money can be brought back to Pakistan from Swiss or other foreign accounts.—INP