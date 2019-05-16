Celebrations for Wasim Akram and family.

Former Pakistani cricketer, Wasim Akram is in states with wife Shaneira Akram, to attend his son, Tahmoor’s graduation.

Tahmoor graduated from Alleghany College, a liberal arts college in Pennsylvania, USA.

The former cricketer shared his feeling on twitter and wrote, “One of the biggest gifts a parent can give their child is an education and today you have made me so very proud. The world is at your feet, my son, the foundation has been laid, I hope you follow your dreams and build a future of happiness.”

Shaneira Akram also took to twitter and wrote,” So proud of the coolest guy I know! Congratulations Tahmoor on your graduation, you did it with ease! Can’t wait to see what you do next in life and whatever you do you will make it look good!”