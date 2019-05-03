Charges filled against Zakir Naik for alleged money laundering

An Indian court have charged famous Islamic preacher Zakir Naik with money laundering.

Mr Naik, who is living in exile, is accused of acquiring $28m (£21m) worth of criminal assets, a claim he denies.

The authorities have also accused him of spreading hate speech and inciting terrorism.

Mr Naik, 53, promotes a Islam by preaching it on the channel Peace TV owned by Mr Naik himself. Peace Tv is a channel that is banned in India but has an estimated 200 million viewers worldwide.

An India agency, which investigates financial crimes, filed the charges against Mr Naik in a Mumbai court on Thursday.

The charges cited Mr Naik of acquiring funds from suspicious sources to buy property in India and finance events where he made provocative speeches.