China expresses support for Pakistan’s crackdown against Chinese suspects

ISLAMABAD: China has expressed support for Pakistan’s crackdown on those involved in fraudulent transnational marriages.

Spokesperson of Chinese embassy in Islamabad said in a statement today (Friday) that Ministry of Public Security of China has sent a task force to Pakistan to carry out law enforcement cooperation in this regard.

The spokesperson said China’s position on the issue of transnational marriage is very clear, that is to protect legitimate marriages and combat crimes.

He said we will never allow a few criminals to undermine China-Pakistan friendship and hurt the friendly feelings between two peoples.