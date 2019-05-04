China plays important role in economic uplift of Pakistan: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pak China friendship is mutually beneficial for both the countries that play an important role in economic uplift regionally.

He said this while talking to the media here on Saturday.

To a question about China establishing its military basis in Pakistan, the foreign minister said that there was no reality in it and termed it a propaganda only. He added that enemy and its agencies were spreading misleading propaganda.

He said the BJP government of India had to face humiliation in case of Maulana Masood Azhar and Pulwama attacks, adding that India could not present any proof at international level as the BJP government was in trouble due to its irresponsible attitude.

To a question, the foreign minister said that a good number of PML-N parliamentarians were also ignorant of sudden changes in the PML-N as they were in a state of wonder and decisions in the PML-N were being made by a group of four.

Qureshi questioned why Shehbaz Sharif withdrew chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee? Why he accepted the responsibility of leader of the opposition If he was facing health issue. He added that there were many internal rifts in the PML-N due to the recent changes in the party.

About raise in oil prices, the foreign minister said oil prices increased at international level which affects local market.

Qureshi said the PPP and the PML-N had played havoc with the country’s economy, adding that PTI would surely improve economy but it will take some time.

He said that the incumbent government was devising welfare policies for the poor, adding that poverty alleviation programme “Ehsas” would provide the maximum relief to the poor.

Qureshi said that he suggested CM Usman Buzdar to have meeting with MNAs on monthly basis. The CM would visit Islamabad on May 8 and a briefing on new local government system would be held for party MNAs.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi urged PPP leadership to move forward to offer 3 per cent share for uplift of tribal areas of FATA.

People of tribal areas had faced difficulties due to 17 year war which damaged infrastructure in the region. Punjab and KPK were also extending share for uplift of the FATA.

To another question about removal of Chairman FBR and governor State Bank of Pakistan, the foreign minister said that both were removed over their performance, adding that the government would continue to replace those who do not perform.

Qureshi said Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Perveze Elahi had issued a clear statement in favour of the new local government system, adding that the PML-Q had no objection on the new local government system.

To query about PTM activities, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that institutions had proofs that some elements were playing in hands of RAW and NDS. Why these element received resources from those who wanted unrest in Pakistan, Qureshi questioned. —APP