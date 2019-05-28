China’s Vice President concludes highly successful visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: China’s Vice President Wang Qishan concluded his highly successful visit to Pakistan on Tuesday.

In addition to his call on the President, Vice President Wang Qishan held detailed talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Both leaders witnessed signing of a number of agreements and MoUs and inaugurated several key projects.

According to a statement issued by Foreign Office, the visit provided the opportunity to the leadership of the two countries to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchange views on important regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two sides held in-depth discussions on Phase-II of CPEC including industrial and agricultural cooperation and socio-economic development, and on deepening practical cooperation in tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Both countries underscored their firm commitment for early completion of ongoing CPEC projects and to further expanding CPEC.

The two countries also agreed to enhance bilateral trade volume in a balanced way. In this respect, they resolved to implement the recently concluded second phase of China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement at the earliest.

They further agreed that the early development of prioritized Special Economic Zones will play an important role in further enhancing economic relations between the two countries.

The Vice President’s visit has imparted a strong impetus to the further deepening of the time-tested friendship between Pakistan and China.

The visit has added to the vitality of the Pakistan-China bilateral partnership, which remains unaffected by adverse regional and international developments, and continues to grow from strength to strength.