Chinese fake marriage, trafficking racket emerges in KP

PESHAWAR: As the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) leads an investigation into fake marriages and human trafficking operations by Chinese gangs in Pakistan, reports have emerged of more such activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

According to media reports, a 19-year-old Christian girl from Peshawar, Muskaan, who was married off to a Chinese national in February, has had no contact with her family over the past few months.

Muskaan’s mother, Farida, said her daughter and son-in-law had moved to Islamabad soon after the February 27 wedding. “I have not been able to contact Muskaan ever since they left Peshawar. Having seen the recent news reports about Chinese gangs and fake marriages, I am very worried about my daughter’s safety,” she said.

The concerned mother said there had been no red flags or other warning signs when Muskaan’s wedding was being arranged. “We did not feel there was any reason to worry. Muskaan’s husband even gave her Rs1,50,000 for marriage preparations and other expenses.”

Farida identified two locals, Yousaf Bhatti and his sister, as the people who arranged the marriage. “That person [Yousaf] also arranged his step-daughter’s marriage to a Chinese man.”

Muskaan’s case has come to light at a time when at least 30 Chinese nationals have been arrested so far in an ongoing crackdown launched by the FIA. —INP