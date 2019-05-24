Circular debt to be completely overcome by December next year: Omar Ayub

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan has expressed the confidence that circular debt will be completely overcome by December next year.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Friday afternoon, he said the energy sector will observe a remarkable difference soon. He said a system of automatic metering is being introduced in the country to bring efficiency in the power sector and to stop power pilferage.

The Minister said all efforts have been made that there is no load-shedding during Sehr and Iftar across the country.

Omar Ayub Khan said work is being accelerated to enhance the renewable component in energy mix and by 2025 twenty percent energy produced in the country will be through alternative sources. He said this portion will increase to over 30 percent by 2030.

The Minister said campaign against elements involved in power theft has been progressing smoothly and over four thousand people have so far been arrested who were stealing electricity. He said a sum of three hundred billion rupees will be recovered from defaulters.

Omar Ayub Khan a sum of ninety one billion rupees has been recovered from public and private sector. He said sixty percent electricity is being produced from imported fuel due to flawed policies of the previous government.