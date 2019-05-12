CM applauds security forces for foiling terror bid in Gwadar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has applauded the bravery and valour of security forces who overpowered the plan of terrorists to attack PC Hotel in Gwadar.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Usman Buzdar paid high tribute to the martyrs of the Gwadar incident and commiserated with their bereaved families. He prayed for those who got injured in the incident.

The CM said that security forces has flopped the nefarious plans of terrorists and whole nation pays Salam to the bravery of its martyrs.

Buzdar said that great sacrifices of martyrs to restore peace in region can’t be over-looked and our all sympathies are with the injured and bereaved families of martyrs.—INP