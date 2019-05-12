CM Balochistan reviews security situation in Gwadar

QUETTA: A high level meeting chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan in Quetta on Sunday, reviewed all aspects and motives behind the Gwadar terrorist incident which took place on Saturday evening.

Officials of law enforcement agencies briefed the meeting about the terrorist incident and prevailing situation in the city.

The was apprised that the Provincial Home Department is constantly monitoring the existing situation in Gwadar.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned terrorist attack on Pearl Continental hotel in the port city of Gwadar in Balochistan province on Friday evening.

The army said three terrorists attempted forced entry into the hotel and killed a guard of the hotel at entry when he challenged them.

A hotel spokesman told the media that quick action by the security forces foiled the attack. He said there was not many guests in the hotel due to Ramadan.

The Prime Minister appreciated initial response by security guards and security forces in foiling greater loss to human lives, the Prime Minister’s office said.

He paid rich tributes to those martyred and injured security personnel during the ongoing operation.

“Such attempts especially in Balochistan are an effort to sabotage our economic projects and prosperity. We shall not allow these agendas to succeed,” he said.

The Prime Minister said Pakistani nation and its security forces shall defeat them all. —NNI