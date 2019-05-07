COAS appreciates COD in reducing burden on national exchequer

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa today (Tuesday) visited Central Ordnance Depot (COD) Rawalpindi.

He visited various facilities and infrastructures of the depot handling vast range of specialized equipment and clothing items for Army.

The Army Chief appreciated COD in reducing the burden on national exchequer by revival of old and obsolete equipment and safe guarding stocks for optimum use.

Meanwhile, General Bajwa also inaugurated Army Public School (APS) Cobbe Lines Rawalpindi.

The School has capacity to accommodate 1200 students with allied education facilities.