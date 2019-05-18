COAS appreciates high morale of troops

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan will continue to play its positive role towards success of Afghan reconciliation process and peace in the region and stay ready for any unforeseen eventuality.

According to ISPR, interacting troops on forward posts along Pak-Afghan Border at Dawatoi in NWTD today, he said for this, Pakistan is solidifying border through fencing, construction of new forts & posts and increase in strength of FC troops to effectively manage the border.

The Army Chief said similarly we continue to maintain required state of alertness and preparedness on our Eastern Border.

He said there are still challenges facing Pakistan but not as much as we have passed through in recent past. He said to continue the journey towards ultimate success; we need to stay patient, determined and united.

The Army Chief was briefed about progress on border fencing, sanitization operation, socio-economic development projects and rehabilitation of temporarily displaced persons (TDPs).

COAS appreciated high morale of troops and their contributions for bringing about stability in the area.

This was the area where due to cross border terrorist attack from Afghanistan on fencing party had resulted into martyrdom of three Pak Army soldiers on first of this month.