COAS confirms sentences of two Army officers, civilian for espionage

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajawa, on Thursady, has confirmed sentences of two military officers and a civilian for espionage.

According to the details Lieutenant General (retd) Javed Iqbal, Brigadier (retd) Raja Rizwan, and Dr Wasim Akram, an employee at a sensitive organization, were convicted of espionage activities and leaking sensitive information to foreign spy agencies.

According to the ISPR the officers were tried under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and Official Secret Act by separate Field General Court Marshal (FGCM) for separate cases.

According to ISPR Lieutenant General (retd) Javed Iqbal was sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment.

Brigadier (retd) Raja Rizwan and Dr Wasim Akram were awarded death sentences.