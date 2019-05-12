COAS pays tribute to mothers of martyrs on mothers day

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid rich tribute to the mothers of martyrs on the occasion of World Mothers Day.

In his message General Bajwa said that Pakistan will remain undefeated until the mothers who are ready to sacrifice their sons for the soil are present.

He said that salute to the mothers of martyrs of whom sacrifices we stand on such platform.

#ماں_تجھے_سلام#HappyMothersDay “Salute to brave mothers of our brave martyrs” Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa honored the nation’s military mothers for their unwavering dedication and support strengthens entire nation https://t.co/18kimuyQk2

International Mother’s Day is being observed across the country as elsewhere in the world, with much affection.

The International Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year paying tributes and gratitude to mothers around the world.

It is a time to appreciate mothers and motherly figures, conveying gratitude for the hardships born in child-rearing.

The day was marked by high spirits and enthusiasm as various public and private organisations and schools arranged entertaining programmes for Mother’s Day celebrations.

Mother’s Day has been celebrated in Pakistan and the sub-continent at large for the past few years with tremendous zest. People send flowers and present Mother’s Day cakes, cards, mugs, sweets and other gifts to their mothers on this day.