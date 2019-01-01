Life & Style

ISLAMABAD:A new research has found that drinking coffee could reduce risk of developing several neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s.

Researchers identified a specific genetic variation (GRIN2Agene) as a protective factor against Parkinson’s, Press TV reported.

Researchers at the Linkoping University in Sweden examined a combination of the protective factor caffeine and the genetic variant in GRIN2A among Parkinson’s patients from two counties in south east of the country.

The research revealed that those individuals holding both factors could benefit a significantly lower risk of developing the disease.

“The benefit is more prominent in those who consume a lot of coffee,” researchers explained.

“Neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s have a complicated background where both genetic factors and exposure to environmental factors are involved.”

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder of the nervous system that affects a person’s movement.

Due to the chronic condition, part of the brain gets progressively damaged over several years.

“As dopamine is part of the human reward system, and the interaction of caffeine with it, it has been speculated that individuals with certain genetic variations are not “rewarded” to the same extent by a cup of coffee, and therefore would not enjoy the same protective effect as others.

The newly published study shows that GRIN2A can be a part of such a genetic predisposition,” researchers clarified.

Earlier studies unveiled the important role of drinking coffee in averting the risk of chronic diseases, prostate cancer, diabetes, and age-related cognitive declines.

Several studies have also shown that regular moderate caffeine intake prevents memory decline in older people, and reduces the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

Source: APP