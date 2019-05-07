Consultation Council for Foreign Affairs reviews regional security situation

ISLAMABAD: The 5th meeting of Consultation Council for Foreign Affairs was held in Islamabad today under the chairmanship of Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The meeting reviewed regional peace and security situation including important international and regional matters pertaining to the foreign policy.

The Foreign Minister briefed the members of consultation council in detail about nature of Pakistan’s contacts with the regional and international world.

He said Pakistan wants peaceful relations with all the neighboring countries in the region.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan will continue to assist in Afghan peace process for ensuring peace and stability in the region.

He said Pakistan is desirous of sorting out all the outstanding issues with India through dialogue.

The Foreign Minister also briefed the members about his recent visit to China and Japan.