Court adjourns fake bank accounts case against Zardari, Faryal

Accountability Court Islamabad has adjourned the hearing of fake bank accounts case against brother, sister duo till 21st of this month.

PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur were in attendance for the hearing today.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik, while hearing the case earlier today, remarked that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had failed to provide copies of the reference filed against the suspects.

Former president was also due to appear before NAB for questioning today; however, his summons were postponed upon his request.

NAB had reportedly prepared another reference in the fake accounts case and had summoned the former president at its Rawalpindi office for questioning.