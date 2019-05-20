Cricketer Asif Ali’s daughter passes away

NEW YORK: Pakistani cricketer Asif Ali’s daughter, who was fighting stage IV cancer has passed away in a hospital located in United States.
Noor Fatima, was shifted to the United States for treatment last month.
Pakistan Cricket Team Media Manager confirmed that the demise of Fatima.
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed grief over the demise of cricketer’s daughter.
I know too well the pain & anguish of losing a loved one to cancer. My heart goes out to @AasifAli2018 & his family who lost their beautiful child to this most merciless disease.May Allah grant them strength in this difficult time & may another brave cancer warrior rest in peace.
— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 19, 2019