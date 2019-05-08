Data Darbar suicide bomber identified

LAHORE: The suicide bomber of Data Darbar blast, that claimed eight lives on Wednesday, has been identified.

According to details, the bomber identified as Rafiq. He was aged around 14 to 16 years. He had come to Data Darbar from an adjacent street.

The explosive material he used was locally made. He had ball bearings on his jacket.

The bomber identified with the help of safe city cameras. The footage of the suicide bomber has been provided to Counter Terrorism Department and other investigation agencies.