Divided by borders united by Rooh Afza

Pakistan offers help to India after it falls short of the most favorite drink- Rooh Afza. Producers of

Rooh Afza in Pakistan agreed to fill the gap.

According to a report published in Indian Publication, The Print, from past five months there is shortage

of the drink from market.

Hamdard laborites (India) said that, lack of raw material is the reason behind shortage but a citing

source claim that dispute among the owners is the reason behind the shortage.

Hamdard laborites (Pakistan), offered to supply Rooh Afza through Wahga Border, only if allowed by

India officials.

A tweet from Usama Qureshi MD and CEO of Pakistani Hamdard saying that, “We can supply RoohAfza

and RoohAfzaGO to India during this Ramzan. We can easily send trucks through Wahga (sic) border if

permitted by Indian Government.” —by Aghna Noor