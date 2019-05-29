DIY mask for clean and healthy skin

Here are some DIY masks for your skin that will do wonders to it.

Will make your skin glow, help you to get rid of acne and will leave it clean and healthy.

Glowing skin:

Take 2 tbsp of yoghurt and 2 tsp of lemon juice. Make a paste and apply it to your face. Leave it for 10 minutes then wash it.

Clear up acne:

Take 1tsp of cinnamon and 2 tbsp of honey. This will help you to get rid of your acne.

Get rid of oily skin:

Take 2 tbsp of Aloe Vera gel and 1 tsp of turmeric. Apply this paste to your face and get rid of the oil on your face.

Healthy skin:

Make your skin healthy by taking ¼ tsp of turmeric and I tbsp of coconut oil.

Tighten and firm skin:

Take 2 tsp of coffee and 2 tsp of honey. This will help you to tighten your skin and make you look younger.

Clear blackheads:

Take 1 tsp lemon juice and egg white of 1 egg. With help of tissue paper apply this on your nose.

-by Aghna Noor