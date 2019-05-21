DIY mask for healthy hairs

Who doesn’t like healthy, shiny hairs?

Having good hair adds up to your personality.

Here are some DIY masks that you can make easily.

All you need to do is to grab some simple home ingredients.

Moisturizing:

Mix yoghurt with olive oil and stir. Apply to hairs and leave it for 15-30 minutes then wash and rinse.

Clarifying:

Mix salt, lemon and olive oil together, wet your hair and massage the scrub to the scalp for several minutes.

Then rinse well and shampoo.

Extra conditioning:

Mix olive oil and honey, microwave for few seconds until warm enough to spread easily. Massage the mixture to the scalp.

Leave it for 30 minutes than shampoo.

Growth stimulating:

Whisk the egg and combine it with coconut oil and matcha powder. Apply to the roots and leave it for 30 minutes.

Repairing:

Blend banana and honey until you get a smooth mixture.

Apply to your hairs and leave it for 20 minutes.

Shine and conditioning:

Whisk one egg, combine it with coconut milk and extra virgin olive oil.

Massage the mixture on your scalp and leave it for 15-20 minutes.

-by AGHNANOOR