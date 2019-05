ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Aurangzeb on Friday has said that the doctors have advised ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif for medical treatment abroad.

Talking to media persons, she said the government should tell who asked them for National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO). The federal ministers should answer these questions instead of chanting ‘thief, thief’ slogan.—INP